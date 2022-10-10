Previous
Next
BREAKFAST TIME by sangwann
Photo 4254

BREAKFAST TIME

At last, after my walk and some rest and a little quarrel with Christine about the early rise it was time for breakfast. And in the Summer months breakfast is on the roof terrace where there is a marvelous view of Etna rising high above the Sicilian countryside. Each time I have come to this guest house, watching this view was my total enjoyment. Here my son, Jean-Pierre ( who for short we call JP) is checking his mobile before or after his breakfast.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a delightful capture and setting.
October 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise