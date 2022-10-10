BREAKFAST TIME

At last, after my walk and some rest and a little quarrel with Christine about the early rise it was time for breakfast. And in the Summer months breakfast is on the roof terrace where there is a marvelous view of Etna rising high above the Sicilian countryside. Each time I have come to this guest house, watching this view was my total enjoyment. Here my son, Jean-Pierre ( who for short we call JP) is checking his mobile before or after his breakfast.

Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.