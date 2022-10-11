BAD DAY FOR THE GOOSE

Shot taken on 18th July, the second day of our Sicily holiday.
We spent the whole day at the beach on this second day. Not that I was that anxious to go because we go every morning when in Malta. But my children and their families never go to the beach in Malta so it was a totally relaxing day with me on the beach bed under the sun umbrella watching the world go round.
In the evening, me wanting a fish meal, Silvio, the guest house proprietor, recommended this restaurant in a tiny fishing hamlet and even booked us a table there.
This is a general evening view of the fishing village together with the goose limping up the beach. You will note the dark grey colour of the rocks and the sand – that is the result of lava eruption from Mount Etna.
