THE LATE FISHERMAN CATCHES NO FISH

Shot taken on 18th July, the second day of our Sicily holiday.

From my early morning walk in Stazzo.

Saw this fishing boat leaving the small Stazzo harbour on its way to its fishing grounds. It wasn’t late because when I saw it leaving it was still 6.00am.

In Malta we have a proverb that says ‘The late fisherman catches no fish’. I don’t know if it applicable elsewhere.

