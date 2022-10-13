FISHING VILLAGE

Shot taken on 18th July, the second day of our Sicily holiday.

Same place as yesterday’s shot. I tried to remember or find the name of this little Sicilian fishing village but failed. Trying to get it from my son or son-in-law was not an option because they are both busy with their own affairs. Anyway, this is the narrow and only street that leads to the small sheltered cove where we parked our cars and from where I took the recently posted pictures. I wasn’t going to post this but it is so unique and interesting that I couldn’t leave it out. Coming up the street are Christine, Denise, Max and Snuggles. The others were in front.

