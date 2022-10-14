DA CARMELO

At Carmelo's for our fish dinner suggested by Silvio, our guest house owner. When I saw Carmelo I immediately remembered we had been here beofre. Our starters was a combination of 5 platters full of delicious fish delicacies to share between 5 (the other 2 ordered something else), including shrimps, mussels, octopus and more. And that was enough but we had ordered a good-sized fish to share and gulped it down too, together with good white wine. You can see for yourselves that we didn't leave a simple crumb in our plates.

This shot was taken by JP with his mobile. On the left is JP, Louise Ian and Denise. In the middle is Max and on the right is me and Christine . Snuggles is under the table and Michaela is missing because she stayed at home in Mata.

