TIME TO GO HOME

From the last day of me and my family’s holiday in Sicily.

This is the Jean de La Valette, catamaran of the Virtu’ Ferries a Maltese company that is a very important link between Malta and mainland Europe. My daughter, Denise, who is a Qualified Accountant works for this company. It is named after Grand Master Jean de Valette, the hero of the victory over Ottoman forces that came in full force to capture Malta in 1565 and had to return to Turkey defeated. Shots taken while we were waiting to board for our trip back to Malta.

And the quicker we could get home the better for me as I was doing my best to keep a distance between me, my family and all those waiting to board the catamaran because of my cough and runny nose and the discomfort they brought with them to me personally and how I wanted to keep my distance from everybody. Also because I was the only one conspicuous with a mask.

When it was built, the Jean de La Valette was the largest high-speed catamaran in the Mediterranean Sea and the second largest in the world. It has since been surpassed on both counts by another Virtu Ferries catamaran, the MV Saint John Paul II.. The vessel has a capacity of 230 cars, or 342 truck lane metres and 45 cars.

