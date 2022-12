THE MAD HATTER

While having a snack in the main square of Marina di Ragusa this man who was going round selling sunhats which he exhibited on his head, approached us and others at the open air part of the restaurant. He was very polite because he didn’t press anyone to buy. I had to take sneaky shot of him.

