MORE THAN HAPPY TO BE HOME.

Shots taken through the thick glass windows of the catamaran as we entered harbour to this common Summer sight of a local festa. I was more than happy to be back home because of my discomfort. The next day I asked my son who is a doctor and specialist in psychiatry to take a swab test and it straight away showed I had Covid. How I got it I do not know because we didn’t mix with locals and no one in the family had it. The infection, thank God, was very mild and after a week of isolation even in my own house I was back to normal.

And this is the end of my Sicily story. I hope you enjoyed it. Now eager for another trip.

Thank you very much for following my project, for all your kind comments and for all the fav's.