MORE THAN HAPPY TO BE HOME. by sangwann
MORE THAN HAPPY TO BE HOME.

Shots taken through the thick glass windows of the catamaran as we entered harbour to this common Summer sight of a local festa. I was more than happy to be back home because of my discomfort. The next day I asked my son who is a doctor and specialist in psychiatry to take a swab test and it straight away showed I had Covid. How I got it I do not know because we didn’t mix with locals and no one in the family had it. The infection, thank God, was very mild and after a week of isolation even in my own house I was back to normal.
And this is the end of my Sicily story. I hope you enjoyed it. Now eager for another trip.
Thank you very much for following my project, for all your kind comments and for all the fav's.
16th December 2022

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
So good to know that your story had a happy ending. As usual it was such fun travelling with you and visiting some wonderful places. Beautiful shots of the festa! When does the next trip start ;-)
December 16th, 2022  
