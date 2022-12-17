Sign up
Photo 4322
READY FOR CHRISTMAS
This is our crib on my downstairs desk. I really love the joy of Christmas.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4322
photos
146
followers
115
following
4315
4316
4317
4318
4319
4320
4321
4322
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
8th December 2022 8:50pm
Exif
View Info
PhylM-S
ace
Merry Christmas
December 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
So beautiful, I love the little Christmas tree too.
December 17th, 2022
John Falconer
ace
Great view.
December 17th, 2022
