Previous
Next
READY FOR CHRISTMAS by sangwann
Photo 4322

READY FOR CHRISTMAS

This is our crib on my downstairs desk. I really love the joy of Christmas.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Merry Christmas
December 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
So beautiful, I love the little Christmas tree too.
December 17th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Great view.
December 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise