THE SPECTACLE STARTS HERE

From the fourth day of our Athens holiday - 16th February, 2023.

You may remember that we spent the night in Kalambaka dreaming eagerly for the excitement of the next day when we were to visit Meteora – an amazing place, unique in the whole world and the reason for our two-day trip from Athens and back. These are six of the many shots I took from the coach before our first stop for the day.

These unique and enormous columns of rock rise precipitously from the ground. But their unusual form is not easy to explain geologically. They are composed of a mixture sandstone and conglomerate.

The conglomerate was formed of deposits of stone, sand, and mud from streams flowing into a delta at the edge of a lake, over millions of years. About 60 million years ago a series of earth movements pushed the seabed upward, creating a high plateau and causing many vertical fault lines in the thick layer of sandstone. The huge rock pillars were then formed by weathering by water, wind, and extremes of temperature on the vertical faults. It is unusual that this conglomerate formation and type of weathering are confined to a relatively localised area within the surrounding mountain formation.

