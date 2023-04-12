The Hermits of Meteora

From the fourth day of our Athens holiday - 16th February, 2023.

These are two pictures showing possibly, not sure, a monastery from two different angles. A sight which is hard to forget.

The Holy Meteora, is one of the most admirable and awe-inspiring sceneries in the world, with their gigantic rocks reaching heights of more than 600 meters.

On top of these ‘exposed to weather elements’ peaks and in the numerous caves around them the first hermits and anchorites climbed up armed with indomitable will and deep faith, to become the very first to lay the foundations upon which the monastic community of Meteora centuries later was formed. It is calculated that the first hermits to arrive into the area were either in the 9th or 10th century. As the community increased the hermits of Meteora saw the need to gather around a place of their own in order to attend on Sunday’s liturgy. So, during that 12th century, started the transition to the second phase of a now more organized monastic community from the original state.

