TWO DAYS LATER

A visit to the Salini Nature Reserve after two days to see if the Stilts were still there. And they were, I counted at least twenty of them.

About this picture:

First Stilt: “Your advice made wonders. No itching anymore and I feel good.”

Second Stilt: “I told you not to worry and to stop moaning. The more you think about it the more you feel it. Now eat as much as you can because we will be migrating very soon.”

First Stilt: “I have my bags packed and ready. I don’t want to eat too much because I want to be as light as a feather when the boss tells us it’s time to go.”

Thank you very much for your visits,comments and Fav on yesterday's picture.