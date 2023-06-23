Previous
STILTS AT SALINI NATURE RESERVE by sangwann
STILTS AT SALINI NATURE RESERVE

First Stilt: “All this itching cannot go on any longer. I cannot resist it and I must make an appointment with my doctor to see what’s wrong with me and perhaps give me some ointment to stop it. And I am not as young as I was and cannot raise my leg so far up to scratch my face. Am also afraid to lose my balance standing on one leg.”
Second Stilt: “Sorry for you but it’s about time you stop moaning, forget your problems and continue searching for food like I am doing. The pan will soon dry up with all this sun and we will be leaving very soon to go further north.”
Took this shot some weeks ago at Salina Salt Pans and Nature Reserve. I think this was the first time I took shots of these Stilts. They look cute don’t they?
Dione Giorgio

sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
They are gorgeous and your story telling is great too!
June 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
They have very spindly legs. Nice storytelling
June 23rd, 2023  
