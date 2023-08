COMING INTO PORT

This yacht was coming into Balluta Bay and I took a quick shot of it. I had the camera setting for night photography on the ready in case I spotted anything – luckily I did. In the background is the Cavallieri Hotel which normally has the name lit up on top. For some reason the name sign was switched off at the time.

