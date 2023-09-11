MALTA’S LOVE BOAT

One of the shots I took before leaving Malta for Livigno where we had a fabulous time surrounded by mountains, lakes and rivers. How I envied those people trekking or biking along all the beautiful landscapes without the sign of the heavy traffic we encounter here every day and all the time!

This Maltese dgħajsa (identified by the white light along its shape) is for some years now being used to take tourists on a boat ride around Balluta Bay.

The Maltese dgħajsa now uses outboard motors to take it along its way and is close to extinction and only used as a tourist attraction. During colonial days dgħajsas where very useful and popolar with naval personnel to row them from their warship in Marsamett Harbour to land for their time off and vice versa. The dgħajsa man, known as Il-Barklor, used to stand at the stern of the boat and his arms used to work the oars concurrently.

Now is the ardous time to go through around the one thousand pictures I took while we were there.

