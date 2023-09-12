Previous
INDEPENDENCE GARDEN by sangwann
Photo 4591

INDEPENDENCE GARDEN

Night time shot of Independence Garden at Sliema. Close to the place I took yesterday’s shot of Malta’s Love Boat.
Struggling for time to go through the pictures of the first day of our holiday.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1257% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise