THIS IS LIVIGNO

Day 2 ( 3nd September, 2023) of our Livigno holiday.

This is Livigno from the end of the first stage of our climb by cable car to the top of Monte Carosello. The climb to the top of the mountain was in two stages, one can stop at the first stage have a look around and go back down, or else one can take the next stage to the mountain top. All of our group chose to continue up to the top but after we got off the cable car to enjoy the view and take pictures. From up here Livigno looked like a snake following the curve of the valley ending with Lake Livigno.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.