Previous
THIS IS LIVIGNO by sangwann
Photo 4610

THIS IS LIVIGNO

Day 2 ( 3nd September, 2023) of our Livigno holiday.
This is Livigno from the end of the first stage of our climb by cable car to the top of Monte Carosello. The climb to the top of the mountain was in two stages, one can stop at the first stage have a look around and go back down, or else one can take the next stage to the mountain top. All of our group chose to continue up to the top but after we got off the cable car to enjoy the view and take pictures. From up here Livigno looked like a snake following the curve of the valley ending with Lake Livigno.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful valley and surrounding mountains.
October 1st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
This is a beautiful scene and your photos are giving me another place to add to my barrel list! Favourite
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise