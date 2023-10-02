Previous
TAKING THE SLOPE by sangwann
Photo 4611

TAKING THE SLOPE

Day 2 ( 3nd September, 2023) of our Livigno holiday.
It was Sunday and a sunny day (every day was a sunny day during our stay) and the bikers were out in force. Some took the cable car to the top of the mountain with their bike and then off on a trail back down the mountain. These are a few shots that I took, The top right one was taken while the guy was going to start his ride at the top of the mountain; the others on their way down captured through the cable car windows.
Thank you very much for all your views, for your comments and for all the fav's - very much appreciated.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Brian ace
Great action shots.
October 2nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Cycling back down the mountain sounds quite exhilarating.
October 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous action shots, those guys sure must be fit!
October 2nd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Interesting shots and collage
October 2nd, 2023  
Ian JB ace
Great Montage.
October 2nd, 2023  
