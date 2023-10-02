TAKING THE SLOPE

Day 2 ( 3nd September, 2023) of our Livigno holiday.

It was Sunday and a sunny day (every day was a sunny day during our stay) and the bikers were out in force. Some took the cable car to the top of the mountain with their bike and then off on a trail back down the mountain. These are a few shots that I took, The top right one was taken while the guy was going to start his ride at the top of the mountain; the others on their way down captured through the cable car windows.

