Previous
VALLETTA by sangwann
Photo 4616

VALLETTA

Short break from our Livigno holiday.
Last Saturday I woke up at 5.00 a.m. to go and take some shots of sunrise from Ta’ Xbiex. It was still completely dark but Valletta looked beautiful at that hour.
Valletta is a fortified city built by the Knights of St John in the early 16th century just after the Great Siege of Malta which was part of the stop of the Ottoman Empire from occupying a good chunk of Europe. It was intended to be a city which could not be conquered and has amazing strong walls. Even Napoleon Bonaparte on his drive to Egypt at the end of the 18th century was very afraid to attack it. But things had changed by then, the Order had declined and was made up mostly of French knights who weren’t very keen to stop the advance of their compatriots and so the Order had to surrender without a fight.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for your fav's on yesterday's picture.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely reflections
October 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
A stunning capture of this gorgeous night scene, I love the beautiful light reflections.

I have had the pleasure of visiting this lovely city many moons ago and learnt a lot about the history on a tour.
October 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise