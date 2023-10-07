VALLETTA

Short break from our Livigno holiday.

Last Saturday I woke up at 5.00 a.m. to go and take some shots of sunrise from Ta’ Xbiex. It was still completely dark but Valletta looked beautiful at that hour.

Valletta is a fortified city built by the Knights of St John in the early 16th century just after the Great Siege of Malta which was part of the stop of the Ottoman Empire from occupying a good chunk of Europe. It was intended to be a city which could not be conquered and has amazing strong walls. Even Napoleon Bonaparte on his drive to Egypt at the end of the 18th century was very afraid to attack it. But things had changed by then, the Order had declined and was made up mostly of French knights who weren’t very keen to stop the advance of their compatriots and so the Order had to surrender without a fight.

