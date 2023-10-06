Previous
FUEL PUMP by sangwann
Photo 4615

FUEL PUMP

Day 2 ( 3nd September, 2023) of our Livigno holiday.
After our Monte Carosello experience we got down by cable car and walked all the way back to the hotel. It took us over an hour walking through the main street of Livigno till we arrived at the hotel. Our tour manager set a time for those who wanted to go and see the Museo of Livigno and Trepalle. Treepalle means three balls and that goes back to when the men worked very hard for a living. The museum was small but interesting showing how people lived in days gone by.
But for me the most interesting exhibit was this petrol pump, the first to be opened in Livigno. It was run by the parish priest of the area and all profits went to the upkeep of the church. I had never imagined that a petrol pump could be so complicated.
Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture/
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
What great details and interesting story
October 6th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous detail and story
October 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
That sure is most amazing, fabulous edit and such an interesting story.
October 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise