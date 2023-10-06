FUEL PUMP

Day 2 ( 3nd September, 2023) of our Livigno holiday.

After our Monte Carosello experience we got down by cable car and walked all the way back to the hotel. It took us over an hour walking through the main street of Livigno till we arrived at the hotel. Our tour manager set a time for those who wanted to go and see the Museo of Livigno and Trepalle. Treepalle means three balls and that goes back to when the men worked very hard for a living. The museum was small but interesting showing how people lived in days gone by.

But for me the most interesting exhibit was this petrol pump, the first to be opened in Livigno. It was run by the parish priest of the area and all profits went to the upkeep of the church. I had never imagined that a petrol pump could be so complicated.

