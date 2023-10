MONTE CAROSELLO REFUGE

Day 2 ( 3nd September, 2023) of our Livigno holiday.

We felt it only fair that while at the mountain refuge of Monte Carosello that we go to have a coffee at the restaurant. We had had a good breakfast so a coffee was enough to sit down for a few minutes. Right in front of our table was this lovely mural which I thought merited a shot or two.

Thank you all for your looks. comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.