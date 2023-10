AT THE TOP OF MONTE CAROSELLO (2)

Day 2 ( 3nd September, 2023) of our Livigno holiday.

The refuge terrace of Mount Carosello provided a nice scene with the lovely leading lines of the floor planking. And to give you proof that I was there I have inserted a selfie taken by my sister who was with us with her hubby.

