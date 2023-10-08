MY VIEW POINT

Short break from our Livigno holiday.

Saturday before yesterday I woke up at 5.00 a.m. to go and take some shots of sunrise from Ta’ Xbiex. It was still completely dark but Valletta looked beautiful at that hour.

This shot is to demonstrate from where I was taking my pictures. If you look closely you will see a sailing boat coming in to the marina close by – most of Marsamett Harbour is taken by different marinas for yaghts. Amazing how many people were walking or running at that time of day but that was nothing with what I discovered a bit later. I had been hearing male voices from somewhere below where I was and I couldn’t guess where the men were; I was convinced those where workmen waiting for their establishment to open to start the day’s work. Some time later when the darkness was fading I saw three men swimming and having a chat in the water. . And that is in October, the weather is still very good for swimming here but we stopped swimming in the last week of September because of rough seas and haven’t gone again since.

