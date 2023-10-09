MY FAVOURITE TIME

Short break from our Livigno holiday.

Saturday before last I woke up at 5.00 a.m. to go and take some shots of sunrise from Ta’ Xbiex. It was still completely dark at the time but when the sky began to turn into blue the scenery was so beautiful.

These two shots where taken as the blackness of the sky was turning into blue as the sun started to rise from behind Valletta.

On the left is the entrance of Marsamett Harbour. The building with the scaffolding is on a small island – Manoel Island named after one of the grandmasters of the Order of St John -.which divides the harbour into two parts. The building with the scaffolding is a heritage building; it was built by the Order of St John to serve as a quarantine for people who come from abroad and who do not have a clean health certificate. On the other side is the tip of Valletta.

The picture on the left shows Valletta. The tall spire rising above the buildings is the Protestant Cathedral built during British rule while the dome close to it is the dome of the Catholic Basilica of Our Lady of Carmel.

Many thanks for all your views, for your lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture. They are very much appreciated.