AND GOD SAID: "LET THERE BE LIGHT"

And light was made; but the sun was nowhere to see. So I gave up and went back home for breakfast.

Saturday before last I woke up at 5.00 a.m. to go and take some shots of sunrise from Ta’ Xbiex

Had a nice time and intend to wake up early again soon but from another view point.

Thanks a lot for all your views, for your lovely comments and for all the fav's on this series of shots. Tomorrow back to Livigno photos.