IN THE BLUE HOUR

Short break from our Livigno holiday.

Saturday before last I woke up at 5.00 a.m. to go and take some shots of sunrise from Ta’ Xbiex. It was still completely dark at the time but when the sky began to turn into blue the scenery was so beautiful.

This is the dome of the Basilica of Our Lady of Carmel, the most prominent building to be seen in Valletta from Sliema and the coast road that leads to Valletta. The streak of red light of the rising sun looked beautiful at the time I took the shot.

Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.