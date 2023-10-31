DRIVE THROUGH

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).

What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.

Prepare yourselves, therefore, for many collages. I have been over a week trying to decide which to post and which not to as it was too difficult for me to choose which to post and which to leave out.

This shot was taken from the coach as we travelled through a tunnel, or rather a shelter from falling stones or rocks. It was my turn to sit on one of the front seats and I couldn’t miss the opportunity even though I like to sit close to a window in the back of the coach. The reflections on the glass show the coach driver on the right and the tour manager on the left – I couldn’t leave them out of the picture; because they were on the windscreen through which I too the shot. In the end I thought they made a good addition to the picture.

