Previous
MANWEL DIMECH STREET, SLIEMA by sangwann
Photo 4639

MANWEL DIMECH STREET, SLIEMA

Formerly Prince of Wales Road. Shot taken some days ago.

Thank you for your visits, for your kind comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Tomorrow I will continue with my Livigno holiday pictures.

30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A great shot and a fabulous edit, I love the tone.
October 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise