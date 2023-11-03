SOME HAVE IT ALL

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).

What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.

I could have named this ‘WATER, WATER EVERYWHERE’ but seeing that Malta hasn’t seen even a drop of rain this Autumn till now, and that these pictures were taken in late Summer and that the weather was dry throughout our stay. I came up with this title. Particularly on this day we saw many rivers. This one was on the outskirts of Valposchiavo where we had our first stop.

Thank you so much for all your views, and fav's.