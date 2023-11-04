VALPOSCHIAVO

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).

What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.

First stop for the day was the village of Valposchiavo. Just a few shot because we didn’t stay as our time was limited because we had to catch a train (and what train it was!!!!!)

Two of the shots in this collage are of the main square of Valposchiavo; Christine is in one of them. The other two pictures are of the parish church.

