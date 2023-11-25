ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Back to our Livigno holiday. Day 5 ( 6th September, 2023).

After a good breakfast at the hotel we were off again, this time to Sondrio, still in province of Valtellina. These are some views on the way. I particularly liked the small chapel as we left Livigno (top left picture) and the rising mist from the valleys (bottom right picture). The contrast between light and shade in the other two pictures was like the colours black and white.

