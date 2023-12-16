CHIESA DI SANTO SPIRITO

From Day 6 of our Livigno holiday. ( 7th September, 2023).

In one of the shots in my first post as we entered Bormio, I included a small chapel and I said I would be mentioning it again later. Well, as we were walking out of Bormio we saw this chapel and the door was open this time. So we had to have a look to see what’s inside. And this is what we found - cobbled floor and the walls and celing almost completely covered with frescos. In my opinion the timber beams are to keep the walls from caving in.

The church is named for the Holy Spirit and is considered to have been built around the XI century. The frescoes date back to the 15th and 16th centuries. Isn’t it a marvel to see it still standing and in such a good condition?

This is the last shot I am posting from Bormio.

