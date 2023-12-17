IT’S CHRISTMAS TIME

Previous
This is the Christmas Tree together with Baby Jesus in our everyday living room. It is very close to my favourite armchair where I sit to peek every now and then at the tv we have in that room while reading the daily news on my tablet or doing a Soduku or a Crossword puzzle. Christine sits on an armchair next to me. And we always tease each other of sleeping instead of watching tv before I give up and go to bed and she follows me.
