IT’S CHRISTMAS TIME

This is the Christmas Tree together with Baby Jesus in our everyday living room. It is very close to my favourite armchair where I sit to peek every now and then at the tv we have in that room while reading the daily news on my tablet or doing a Soduku or a Crossword puzzle. Christine sits on an armchair next to me. And we always tease each other of sleeping instead of watching tv before I give up and go to bed and she follows me.

