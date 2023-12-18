Sign up
Previous
Photo 4688
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS
These are some of the baubles on the Christmas Tree I showed yesterday. They make some lovely lights and reflections.
Than you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
3
2
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4688
photos
137
followers
117
following
1284% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
11th December 2023 6:49pm
bkb in the city
Beautiful collage
December 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
A stunning collage with these wonderful lights and colours.
December 18th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful collage, so colourful
December 18th, 2023
