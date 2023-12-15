CHURCH OF SANT IGNAZIO - BORMIO

From Day 6 of our Livigno holiday. ( 7th September, 2023).

Looking around Bormio we found this lovely octagonal church which dates from 1674. It was built for the Jesuit community. Inside the walls there are stairs leading to the stands at the top and these were used in the past by students of the Jesuits who accessed it through the passage that is still present today that connected them to an adjacent College.

I took shots all around this church but was unable to merge them together. So here you have four shots taken along the walls of the church. On second thoughts I thought it would be more effective to show the octagonal shape of the church if I posted also a picture of the dome above those of the walls.

