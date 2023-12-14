Previous
OLD BORMIO by sangwann
OLD BORMIO

From Day 6 of our Livigno holiday. ( 7th September, 2023).
I just loved this scene in old Bormio and at any cost I had to take a shot of it. My first was ruined by a car which appeared out of nowhere from round the corner. This one was a bit better but I couldn’t get rid of the car which was parked just at the corner. I like to get lost in old parts of towns or villages but when you’re part of a group you have to remember you a time schedule which you have to follow.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Rob Z ace
What a wonderfully historic feel with those stone buildings fronting directly onto the cobblestones.
December 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing capture of these old brick buildings, I love the flower box.
December 14th, 2023  
