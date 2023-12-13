DELIGHTFUL PIAZZA

From Day 6 of our Livigno holiday. ( 7th September, 2023).

This is Piazza del Kuerc. Yesterday’s shot was taken on one side of the piazza at the right hand side of the church – you can see part of one of the pillars holding the roof of the Kuerc . The church is the Collegiata dei Santi Gervasio and Protasio, two saints I have never heard of before.

The piazza is the heart of the town. When Bormio was independent, the Kuerc (where I showed yesterday’s painting) was the place where justice was administered and decrees and sentences were posted on its pillars. Today there are restaurants/coffee shops in the piazza where people can spend a relaxing time chatting with friends. We had coffee and cake inside one of them while resting our legs from walking around the town. With the mountains in the background, to me, this is one of the cutest piazzas I have ever seen.

