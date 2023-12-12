KUERC PHOTO SHOOT

I wanted to take a picture of this historic building looks more like a roofed shed with open sides). I saw this lady with the same intentions and I let her point her mobile at this painting and …. click …I caught her in the act.

The Kuerc (local dialect word for lid) is the symbol of Bormio. Constructed in wood in 1387, it was destroyed by fire in 1855 and subsequently rebuilt. Here justice was administered and the town councils were held. It has some unusual gargoyles in the form of dragons which are not included in this picture. I have not found any information about the painting but it looks like it is a representation of power to the people.

The streets of Bormio are filled with historic churches, buildings, farmhouses, portals, frescos, and other artistic finds.. The town’s history dates back centuries. In the Middle Ages it was an important commercial hub for trade with northern Europe, and consequently also saw a great deal of artistic and cultural exchange.

