VILLAGE CHURCH AND SQUARE

From the last series of shots of our Livigno holiday which I interrupted for the festive season. This is from the 7th day, that is from 9th September, 2023.

Livigno church is very simple in design both on the inside and on the outside but it looked so pretty to me in the village square. The church was just a few metres away from where we were lodged. The area looked so empty and peaceful in the early morning but it was expected, it being a Saturday and a public holiday as the Catholic Church was celebrating the feast of Nativity of the Holy Virgin for who the church is dedicated.

