APARTMENT BLOCKS

Also for the dead.

From the last series of shots of our Livigno holiday which I interrupted for the festive season. This is from the 7th day, that is from 9th September, 2023.



On one side of the Livigno church is the village cemetery. There were the usual private burial tombs with statues to commemorate loved ones But there were also these tombs along the perimeter of the cemetery which reminded me of the apartment blocks we see today or maybe chests of drawers. However they all were very nicely maintained with bouquets of flowers. In Malta we still stick to the old ritual though the government has been exploring the possibility of a crematorium.

Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture - always appreciated.

.