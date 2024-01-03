Previous
PURPLE HEARTS? by sangwann
From the last series of shots of our Livigno holiday which I interrupted for the festive season. This is from the 7th day, that is from 9th September, 2023.
I don’t recall the band Purple Hearts because I wasn’t a fan of it. But the title fitted perfectly these two pictures from Livigno. The colours of the flowers the owners used used to decorate the building were very different from those used on most of the others. I thought it was worth sharing them.
Thank you for your visits and comments on yesterday's picture.
Rob Z ace
That's beautiful.
January 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
So colourful
January 3rd, 2024  
Wylie ace
so pretty!
January 3rd, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Beautiful fav.
January 3rd, 2024  
Annie D ace
that's a lot of purple
January 3rd, 2024  
