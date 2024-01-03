PURPLE HEARTS?

From the last series of shots of our Livigno holiday which I interrupted for the festive season. This is from the 7th day, that is from 9th September, 2023.

I don’t recall the band Purple Hearts because I wasn’t a fan of it. But the title fitted perfectly these two pictures from Livigno. The colours of the flowers the owners used used to decorate the building were very different from those used on most of the others. I thought it was worth sharing them.

