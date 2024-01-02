RIBBONS, EVERYWHERE

Back to our Livigno holiday for the last series of shots which I interrupted for the festive season.

This is from the 7th day, that is from 9th September, 2023. I had hoped to have it ready before the festive season started but I miscalculated how long it would take because of the quantity of pictures I took on that journey.

Well on 8th September the Catholic Church.celebrates the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Parish Church of Livigno is dedicated to the Nativity of the Holy Virgin. It was a public holiday and all Livigno was decorated with ribbons like these which started from the roof of the building down to ground level. This shot was taken from the window of our hotel room.

