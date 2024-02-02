STORMY WATER

Shot taken last month while on a walk along the Sliema promenade. We had a storm the previous day and the sea was very rough. On such a day I used to go out to take pictures of the waves breaking on the rocky beach but this time I was too lazy to go. The next day I felt guilty for not going and off I went for a walk along the promenade with the camera in case the sea was still rough. It wasn’t impressive but I still took some good shots. And this is one of those I liked.

