ANOTHER FIND by sangwann
Shot taken at the usual bird reserve last month. There wasn’t much to see on the day until I saw a White Wagtail. After taking a couple of pictures of him (see yesterday’s picture) I continued on my walk and so this lovely bird. Again I took a shot of him which I liked and decided to post. I tried to loo it up on ‘Birds of Malta’ but the closest one to this had a name I was very dubious of so I preferred not to give it a name.
Thank you so much for all your looks, for your lovey comments and for the fav’s on yesterday’s picture.
1st February 2024

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
@sangwann
Diana ace
So beautifully captured and presented, I love the way you framed it.
February 1st, 2024  
