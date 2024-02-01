ANOTHER FIND

Shot taken at the usual bird reserve last month. There wasn’t much to see on the day until I saw a White Wagtail. After taking a couple of pictures of him (see yesterday’s picture) I continued on my walk and so this lovely bird. Again I took a shot of him which I liked and decided to post. I tried to loo it up on ‘Birds of Malta’ but the closest one to this had a name I was very dubious of so I preferred not to give it a name.

Thank you so much for all your looks, for your lovey comments and for the fav’s on yesterday’s picture.

