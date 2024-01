WAGTAIL ON THE MOVE

Shot taken at the usual bird reserve last month. There wasn’t much to see on the day until I saw this White Wagtail. He was immediately off when he felt my presence a good 15 metres away but I managed to take three shots of him as he flew away in a frenzy. These are two of them. I like the reflections he made on the water.

