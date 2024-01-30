BEST WAY TO MOVE A BOULDER

Me: “Max, let’s roll this boulder to the sea.”

Max: “O.K. Nannu.”

Me: “When I tell, you push with all your strength.”

Max: “O.K. Nannu.”

Me: “Now, Max, push.”

Max: “Here goes.”

Me: “Push, push, push.”

Max: “I’m. pushing……”

Me: “Push harder, Max.”

Max: “I’m pushing!!!”

Me: “Then why is the boulder not moving?”

Max: “ BECAUSE we are pushing in opposite directions, Nannu.”

Max (to himself) “Stupid old man. Now I know why they say people over 65 have passed their expiry date”.

This is all made up from two different shots. It took me hours and hours to get it right. Shots taken at Ġnejna Bay last month during a walk when Max was in his Christmas school holidays.

Christine and I had a lovely full day in Gozo yesterday. We left home at around 7.00a.m. and didn't return before 7.30p.m. However, I didn't take more than two shots.

