BEST WAY TO MOVE A BOULDER by sangwann
BEST WAY TO MOVE A BOULDER

Me: “Max, let’s roll this boulder to the sea.”
Max: “O.K. Nannu.”
Me: “When I tell, you push with all your strength.”
Max: “O.K. Nannu.”
Me: “Now, Max, push.”
Max: “Here goes.”
Me: “Push, push, push.”
Max: “I’m. pushing……”
Me: “Push harder, Max.”
Max: “I’m pushing!!!”
Me: “Then why is the boulder not moving?”
Max: “ BECAUSE we are pushing in opposite directions, Nannu.”
Max (to himself) “Stupid old man. Now I know why they say people over 65 have passed their expiry date”.
This is all made up from two different shots. It took me hours and hours to get it right. Shots taken at Ġnejna Bay last month during a walk when Max was in his Christmas school holidays.
Christine and I had a lovely full day in Gozo yesterday. We left home at around 7.00a.m. and didn't return before 7.30p.m. However, I didn't take more than two shots.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Annie D ace
hahahaha this made me smile :)
January 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
You did a brilliant job Dione, such a fabulous composite of you and Maz showing your strength ;-)
January 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! such a fun shot !! and narrative !
January 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Funny - well one. Now add the tag composite-62 and you will be in the challenge.
January 30th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well done
January 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such fun.
January 30th, 2024  
