HAVE THEY QUARELLED?

I took this picture opportunity about a fortnight ago as I walked around Manoel Island, maybe 50 metres from the shot I posted yesterday. I saw this man resting his backside against this rock and I said to myself I can do something with this so I snapped one shot. At home I considered what to do with the image and the few other pictures that I took. Then I started editing by adding the luzzu from another picture and I liked it. I also had another picture that I took which I was going to delete until I decided to copy the lady who was sitting on another rock staring in the distance and tried her on this rock and she fitted perfectly. So here is the result.

Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.

Today I complete my 13th year on 365 and I wish to thank all my friends for their daily support on my project which has now become part of my life. The first thing I do in the morning is post the day's picture which I would have prepared the previous night.