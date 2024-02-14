THE TIP OF MANOEL ISLAND

In this shot which I took around a fortnight ago, I am showing the tip of Manoel Island, an island in Marsamett Bay which separates the bay into two parts, on the right is Valletta, you can see part of the fortification and on the left is Sliema which I still consider as my home town though I now live in San Ġwann, a few km’s away. Manoel Island is separated from the Maltese coastline by a 3 to 4 metre channel of a depth of around half a metre allowing sea water currents to flow around from one side of the bay to the other. A bridge scans the channel to allow vehicles to go to or leave the island. Manoel island is named after the Portuguese Grand Master António Manoel de Vilhena. Behind the position from where I took this picture is Fort Manoel, a strong fortress named after the same Grand Master to guard the entrance to both sides of the bay. The Valletta side of the bay is reserved for yachting with marinas that can take thousands of yachts of all size. The Sliema side is mainly used by tourist tour boats and what is left takes small boats for the locals.

