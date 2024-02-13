GLOBIGERINA LIMESTONE

A walk along Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq rocky beach a few days ago and this is the only picture that I took. The rock is Globigerina Limestone, soft and easy to work with but fragile too.

From Google: “Malta’s honey-coloured limestone is possibly one of the most recognisable features of local architecture. From ancient walls to Megalithic temples, the Maltese Globigerina limestone has been part of local heritage for centuries. And now, it has been granted a special heritage designation – the Global Heritage Stone Resource (GHSR) status.”

Nowadays rock cutting has been reduced severely and buildings are made of concrete bricks. Only special designs and sculptures are made out of this type of rock.

