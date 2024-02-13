Previous
GLOBIGERINA LIMESTONE

A walk along Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq rocky beach a few days ago and this is the only picture that I took. The rock is Globigerina Limestone, soft and easy to work with but fragile too.
From Google: “Malta’s honey-coloured limestone is possibly one of the most recognisable features of local architecture. From ancient walls to Megalithic temples, the Maltese Globigerina limestone has been part of local heritage for centuries. And now, it has been granted a special heritage designation – the Global Heritage Stone Resource (GHSR) status.”
Nowadays rock cutting has been reduced severely and buildings are made of concrete bricks. Only special designs and sculptures are made out of this type of rock.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
A lovely capture of these beautiful layers, such an interesting narrative too.
February 13th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Lovely rock and interesting narrative, but a shame to see the wire fence on top!
February 13th, 2024  
