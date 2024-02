A FIVE MINUTE HAILSTORM

Yesterday the weather was cloudy but all in all it wasn't bad until at around 4.00p.m. we had a sudden hailstorm which lasted only about 5 minutes will hail stones being at least 1 cm in diameter. I immediately got my mobile and took a couple of pictures through our Kitchen window. This is one of them. It took much longer for the ice to melt.

Thank you very much for your loos, for your comments and for all the fav's on yesterday's picture